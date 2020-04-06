Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schaeffler (SHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schaeffler (FRA: SHA):

4/6/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.25 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Schaeffler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.20 ($7.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.20 ($7.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €4.40 ($5.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Schaeffler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/10/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.30 ($7.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:SHA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching €5.65 ($6.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,709 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.11 and a 200-day moving average of €8.47. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

