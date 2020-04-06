Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

Tc Pipelines (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

4/1/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

4/1/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

4/1/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00.

3/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

3/23/2020 – Tc Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$76.00.

3/18/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$69.00.

3/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$63.00.

3/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$78.00.

2/14/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

2/7/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

TRP stock traded up C$2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.49. 3,853,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.93. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

