Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 410 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 412 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 410 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 418.50 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 477.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 405 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 434 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 385 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 405 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 420 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 424 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 420 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

