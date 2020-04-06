Analyzing Cortexyme (CRTX) and Its Peers

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cortexyme to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This table compares Cortexyme and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cortexyme and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1303 3874 7839 356 2.54

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.65%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 49.91%. Given Cortexyme’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -21.70 Cortexyme Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.25

Cortexyme’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cortexyme rivals beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.