Anchor (ANCT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Anchor token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00010959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $26,425.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

