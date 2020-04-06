Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently:

4/6/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

3/30/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

3/20/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Oddo Bhf from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/4/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/26/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

2/24/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/12/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 79.80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,297.40 ($17.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,762,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,644.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,902.55. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

