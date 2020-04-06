Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,300 ($30.26). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.75 ($28.27).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,277.60 ($16.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,644.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,902.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

