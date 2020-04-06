Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

