Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.75 ($2.94).

APF stock opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.01.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier bought 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Also, insider Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Insiders bought a total of 49,310 shares of company stock worth $7,930,740 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

