Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.85).

APF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In related news, insider Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,740.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

