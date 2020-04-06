AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 556,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.28. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1102 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

