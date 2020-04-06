Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

