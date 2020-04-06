Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,067. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $394.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

