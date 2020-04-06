ANON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, ANON has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $46,562.16 and $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

