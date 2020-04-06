Antofagasta (ANTO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 760 ($10.00).

4/1/2020 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 740 ($9.73).

3/18/2020 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/18/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18).

3/17/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating.

2/17/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 800 ($10.52).

2/11/2020 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18).

ANTO stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 765.40 ($10.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,570,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

