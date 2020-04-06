Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 760 ($10.00). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 829.64 ($10.91).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 757.20 ($9.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 859.71. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

