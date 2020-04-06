Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

