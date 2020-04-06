Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.60.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON traded up $15.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.20. 678,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,621. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.94. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

