Apache (APA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apache (NYSE: APA) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $27.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/26/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/20/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/17/2020 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/9/2020 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/9/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from to .

3/6/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE APA opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.70. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,618,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,801,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apache by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after buying an additional 1,645,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

