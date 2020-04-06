Apex (CPX) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Apex has a total market cap of $611,987.81 and $27,965.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

