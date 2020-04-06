APIS (APIS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.48 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APIS has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006995 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,042,274,611 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

