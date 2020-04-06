apM Coin Market Capitalization Tops $5.93 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.04642455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010574 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

