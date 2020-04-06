Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 560,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 444,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 336,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from to in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.