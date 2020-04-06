Apollon Market Capitalization Reaches $3,182.16 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $3,182.16 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00067851 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.