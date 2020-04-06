Apollon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $3,257.44 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065859 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.