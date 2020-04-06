AppCoins Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $61,908.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Huobi and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

