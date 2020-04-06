Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $55.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.28 billion and the lowest is $50.28 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $267.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.70 billion to $286.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $303.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.97 billion to $326.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

