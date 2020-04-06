Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 2nd Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded up $21.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,256,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.