Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.08. 21,594,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.