Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock traded up $21.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,256,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

