Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

Apple stock traded up $21.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.47. 50,256,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

