Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,050,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

