Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.82. 21,277,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

