Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Apple stock traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,663,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

