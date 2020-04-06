Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,437. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.