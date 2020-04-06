Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of APTV opened at $43.29 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after buying an additional 163,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

