AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,834 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

