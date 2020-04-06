AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,223 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2,314.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

