AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 188,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nordic American Tanker worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $4,001,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 989.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 432,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

NAT opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $552.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.