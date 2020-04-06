AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 28,665 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 96,660 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGC opened at $14.71 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

