AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 36,557 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 43.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $922,000.

SUM opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

