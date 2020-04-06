AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,937 AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

