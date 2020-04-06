AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 159,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Calix worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Calix by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

