AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 666,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 170,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $116.51 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

