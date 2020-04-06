AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,711 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,775.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.