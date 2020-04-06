AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.64. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

