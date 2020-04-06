AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Seacor worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CKH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,114.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.