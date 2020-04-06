AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CONMED worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of CNMD opened at $50.43 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

