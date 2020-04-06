AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Materion worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Materion by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Materion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Materion by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $678.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.11. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

