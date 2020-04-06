AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $31.59 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

